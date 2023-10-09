'Fauda' Actor Lior Raz Joins Frontlines in Israel, Helps Extract Families in Bombarded Town (Video)

Lior Raz has joined the frontlines in Israel to help the innocent victims amid attacks by Hamas forces.

The 51-year-old actor is the star of the Netflix series Fauda and is known as the “Israeli James Bond” for his work in the action thriller.

Lior took to social media on Monday (October 9) to reveal that he is volunteering to assist amid the violence happening in Israel.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Acompanied by Yohanan Plesner and Avi Issacharoff, I headed down south to join hundreds of brave ‘brothers in arms’ volunteers who worked tirelessly to assist the population in the south of Israel. We were sent to the bombarded town of Sderot to extract 2 families,” Lior wrote on X, the site formerly known as Twitter.

The video shows him ducking behind a wall while missiles fly over their heads.

In addition to his work in Fauda, Lior has also been seen in the 2018 movie Operation Finale and the 2019 Netflix film 6 Underground. He’ll next be seen in Gladiator 2.