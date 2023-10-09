Top Stories
Mon, 09 October 2023 at 11:11 pm

Jason Momoa, Oscar Isaac, & Gal Gadot Film Intense Action Scene for 'In the Hand of Dante' - New Set Photos!

Jason Momoa, Oscar Isaac, and Gal Gadot are hard at work on their upcoming movie In the Hand of Dante and we have some action-packed photos from set!

The three actors were seen batting it out while filming a scene on the roof of a building on Saturday (October 7) in Venice, Italy.

Oscar was seen tied up with a gag around his mouth while Jason and Gal had their guns pointed at each other.

Director Julian Schnabel has been developing the project for over a decade after Johnny Depp originally brought him the book. He is no longer starring in the project through, with Oscar taking over his role as Nick Tosches, who is the author of the novel.

Back in 2011, IndieWire reported that the movie “revolves around Dante’s masterwork “The Divine Comedy,” and interweaves two separate stories, one set in 14th century Sicily, Italy featuring the legendary poet Dante Alighieri, and another set in the autumn of 2001 featuring a fictionalized version of Nick Tosches as the lead.”

In the present day story, “Tosches the Dante expert, living a quiet life in New York is swept up into an underworld of danger and mystery when black market traders ask him to authenticate what might be Dante’s original manuscript.”

The movie is seemingly an indie project with a SAG-AFTRA interim agreement.

Browse through the gallery for 100+ photos from the set of In the Hand of Dante…
Photos: Backgrid
