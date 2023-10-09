Ryan Reynolds Spends Time with Robin Williams' Family While Being Honored at Bring Change to Mind Gala

Ryan Reynolds was just honored with the Robin Williams Legacy of Laughter Award and the late comedian’s family was there to help honor the actor!

While walking the red carpet, Ryan was joined by Robin‘s kids Zak Williams and Zelda Williams at the 2023 Bring Change to Mind Gala on Monday (October 9) a City Winery in New York City.

They were also joined by the organization’s founder Glenn Close!

“I am looking forward to a spectacular evening and am grateful for the generosity of my fellow artists who will gather to honor Ryan Reynolds and to inspire what I hope will be a record-breaking evening to sustain and create vital Bring Change to Mind Clubs throughout this country,” Glenn said in a statement ahead of the event.

The event featured performances from Reba McEntire, Amy Schumer, Jake Wesley Rogers, and Jayli Wolf. Actor Erich Bergen, who is rehearsing for the pre-Broadway run of BOOP: The Betty Boop Musical, hosted the gala.

Head inside to see photos of all the attendees…

Ryan Reynolds

Whoopi Goldberg

Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann

Reba McEntire and boyfriend Rex Linn

Glenn Close

Glenn’s daughter Annie Starke

Amy Schumer

Zelda Williams

Zak Williams

Jayli Wolf

Jake Wesley Rogers

Erich Bergen and girlfriend Alexa Goodrow

Steve Buscemi and girlfriend Karen Ho

Debbie Gibson

Eric Rutherford and partner James Miller

Nina West