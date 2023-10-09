Top Stories
Insider Reveals What's Going On With Bradley Cooper &amp; Gigi Hadid - Is It Serious?

Insider Reveals What's Going On With Bradley Cooper & Gigi Hadid - Is It Serious?

Olivia Wilde Proves She Is 'Kenough' In Barbie Themed Halloween Costume at Party With Jason Sudeikis

Olivia Wilde Proves She Is 'Kenough' In Barbie Themed Halloween Costume at Party With Jason Sudeikis

Are These 2 'DWTS' Partners Dating!?

Are These 2 'DWTS' Partners Dating!?

Mon, 09 October 2023 at 10:10 pm

Ryan Reynolds Spends Time with Robin Williams' Family While Being Honored at Bring Change to Mind Gala

Ryan Reynolds Spends Time with Robin Williams' Family While Being Honored at Bring Change to Mind Gala

Ryan Reynolds was just honored with the Robin Williams Legacy of Laughter Award and the late comedian’s family was there to help honor the actor!

While walking the red carpet, Ryan was joined by Robin‘s kids Zak Williams and Zelda Williams at the 2023 Bring Change to Mind Gala on Monday (October 9) a City Winery in New York City.

They were also joined by the organization’s founder Glenn Close!

“I am looking forward to a spectacular evening and am grateful for the generosity of my fellow artists who will gather to honor Ryan Reynolds and to inspire what I hope will be a record-breaking evening to sustain and create vital Bring Change to Mind Clubs throughout this country,” Glenn said in a statement ahead of the event.

The event featured performances from Reba McEntire, Amy Schumer, Jake Wesley Rogers, and Jayli Wolf. Actor Erich Bergen, who is rehearsing for the pre-Broadway run of BOOP: The Betty Boop Musical, hosted the gala.

Head inside to see photos of all the attendees…

Keep scrolling to see photos of all the attendees…

Ryan Reynolds at the Bring Change to Mind Gala

Ryan Reynolds

Whoopi Goldberg at the Bring Change to Mind Gala

Whoopi Goldberg

Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann at the Bring Change to Mind Gala

Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann

Reba McEntire and boyfriend Rex Linn at the Bring Change to Mind Gala

Reba McEntire and boyfriend Rex Linn

Glenn Close at the Bring Change to Mind Gala

Glenn Close

Annie Starke at the Bring Change to Mind Gala

Glenn’s daughter Annie Starke

Amy Schumer at the Bring Change to Mind Gala

Amy Schumer

Zelda Williams at the Bring Change to Mind Gala

Zelda Williams

Zak Williams at the Bring Change to Mind Gala

Zak Williams

Jayli Wolf at the Bring Change to Mind Gala

Jayli Wolf

Jake Wesley Rogers at the Bring Change to Mind Gala

Jake Wesley Rogers

Erich Bergen and girlfriend Alexa Goodrow at the Bring Change to Mind Gala

Erich Bergen and girlfriend Alexa Goodrow

Steve Buscemi and girlfriend Karen Ho at the Bring Change to Mind Gala

Steve Buscemi and girlfriend Karen Ho

Debbie Gibson at the Bring Change to Mind Gala

Debbie Gibson

Eric Rutherford and partner James Miller at the Bring Change to Mind Gala

Eric Rutherford and partner James Miller

Nina West at the Bring Change to Mind Gala

Nina West

Scott Nevins at the Bring Change to Mind Gala

Scott Nevins
Just Jared on Facebook
ryan reynolds bring change to mind gala 01
ryan reynolds bring change to mind gala 02
ryan reynolds bring change to mind gala 03
ryan reynolds bring change to mind gala 04
ryan reynolds bring change to mind gala 05
ryan reynolds bring change to mind gala 06
ryan reynolds bring change to mind gala 07
ryan reynolds bring change to mind gala 08
ryan reynolds bring change to mind gala 09
ryan reynolds bring change to mind gala 10
ryan reynolds bring change to mind gala 11
ryan reynolds bring change to mind gala 12
ryan reynolds bring change to mind gala 13
ryan reynolds bring change to mind gala 14
ryan reynolds bring change to mind gala 15
ryan reynolds bring change to mind gala 16
ryan reynolds bring change to mind gala 17
ryan reynolds bring change to mind gala 18
ryan reynolds bring change to mind gala 19
ryan reynolds bring change to mind gala 20
ryan reynolds bring change to mind gala 21
ryan reynolds bring change to mind gala 22
ryan reynolds bring change to mind gala 23
ryan reynolds bring change to mind gala 24
ryan reynolds bring change to mind gala 25
ryan reynolds bring change to mind gala 26
ryan reynolds bring change to mind gala 27
ryan reynolds bring change to mind gala 28
ryan reynolds bring change to mind gala 29
ryan reynolds bring change to mind gala 30
ryan reynolds bring change to mind gala 31
ryan reynolds bring change to mind gala 32
ryan reynolds bring change to mind gala 33
ryan reynolds bring change to mind gala 34
ryan reynolds bring change to mind gala 35
ryan reynolds bring change to mind gala 36
ryan reynolds bring change to mind gala 37
ryan reynolds bring change to mind gala 38
ryan reynolds bring change to mind gala 39
ryan reynolds bring change to mind gala 40
ryan reynolds bring change to mind gala 41
ryan reynolds bring change to mind gala 42
ryan reynolds bring change to mind gala 43
ryan reynolds bring change to mind gala 44
ryan reynolds bring change to mind gala 45
ryan reynolds bring change to mind gala 46
ryan reynolds bring change to mind gala 47
ryan reynolds bring change to mind gala 48
ryan reynolds bring change to mind gala 49
ryan reynolds bring change to mind gala 50
ryan reynolds bring change to mind gala 51
ryan reynolds bring change to mind gala 52
ryan reynolds bring change to mind gala 53
ryan reynolds bring change to mind gala 54
ryan reynolds bring change to mind gala 55
ryan reynolds bring change to mind gala 56
ryan reynolds bring change to mind gala 57
ryan reynolds bring change to mind gala 58

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Alexa Goodrow, Amy Schumer, Annie Starke, Debbie Gibson, Eric Rutherford, Erich Bergen, Glenn Close, Jake Wesley Rogers, Jayli Wolf, Karen Ho, Mariska Hargitay, nina west, Peter Hermann, Reba McEntire, Rex Linn, Ryan Reynolds, Steve Buscemi, Whoopi Goldberg, Zak Williams, Zelda Williams

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Find out who almost played Edward Cullen in Twilight instead of Robert Pattinson - Just Jared Jr
  • The fate of Only Murders in the Building has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Exciting news for Shrek fans - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney+ is making some big changes - Just Jared Jr