Ryan Reynolds Spends Time with Robin Williams' Family While Being Honored at Bring Change to Mind Gala
Ryan Reynolds was just honored with the Robin Williams Legacy of Laughter Award and the late comedian’s family was there to help honor the actor!
While walking the red carpet, Ryan was joined by Robin‘s kids Zak Williams and Zelda Williams at the 2023 Bring Change to Mind Gala on Monday (October 9) a City Winery in New York City.
They were also joined by the organization’s founder Glenn Close!
“I am looking forward to a spectacular evening and am grateful for the generosity of my fellow artists who will gather to honor Ryan Reynolds and to inspire what I hope will be a record-breaking evening to sustain and create vital Bring Change to Mind Clubs throughout this country,” Glenn said in a statement ahead of the event.
The event featured performances from Reba McEntire, Amy Schumer, Jake Wesley Rogers, and Jayli Wolf. Actor Erich Bergen, who is rehearsing for the pre-Broadway run of BOOP: The Betty Boop Musical, hosted the gala.
Head inside to see photos of all the attendees…
Keep scrolling to see photos of all the attendees…
Ryan Reynolds
Whoopi Goldberg
Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann
Reba McEntire and boyfriend Rex Linn
Glenn Close
Glenn’s daughter Annie Starke
Amy Schumer
Zelda Williams
Zak Williams
Jayli Wolf
Jake Wesley Rogers
Erich Bergen and girlfriend Alexa Goodrow
Steve Buscemi and girlfriend Karen Ho
Debbie Gibson
Eric Rutherford and partner James Miller
Nina West
Scott Nevins