Will Destiny's Child Ever Reunite? Find Out Who Has Expressed Interest In Releasing More Music!

Destiny’s Child kept things “Jumpin’, Jumpin’” from the time that they released their self-titled debut album through the unveiling of Destiny Fulfilled in 2004, but that will never be enough for fans who are still holding out hope for a reunion in 2023.

The group – comprised of Beyonce, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams at the time of their final album – has of course gone on to slay the scene with various solo careers.

However, the question on fans’ minds in 2023 is if they will ever reunite.

The trio hopped onstage for a segment during Beyonce‘s headlining set at the 2013 Super Bowl a decade ago. They did the same in 2018 when she headlined Coachella.

More recently, all but one member of Destiny’s Child attended Beyonce‘s Renaissance World Tour performance in Houston, Texas.

Five years after their last performance together, fans are still holding out hope that Destiny’s Child get back together for another project. Their hopes will keep on surviving, especially since there have been some hints that it’s still a possibility.

In the last few months, both Kelly and Michelle have weighed in on the possibility. As did the group’s manager and Beyonce‘s dad Mathew Knowles. Fans were even sure that Beyonce herself was hinting at a possible reunion at one point!!

Of course, nothing is official, but we rounded up everyone’s comments for you to see.

Scroll through the latest from the members of Destiny’s Child about a potential reunion…