Paris Hilton Celebrates a Pink Christmas After Welcoming Daughter London!

Paris Hilton is going pink!

The 42-year-old socialite and entrepreneur is celebrating the birth of her daughter London by decorating her house with several pink Christmas trees ahead of the holiday.

Paris shared a series of photos on Instagram with her son Phoenix Barron, whom she welcomed via surrogate in January.

They were seen posing in front of a pink Christmas tree decorated with matching pink lights and white and pink ornaments.

She also posed next to her husband Carter Reumโ€™s sister, Halle Hammond, in front of the pink tree. Her niece and nephew also appear, sitting alongside herself and her son.

โ€œCelebrating our baby girl London with a pink Christmas! ๐Ÿ’•๐Ÿ’•๐ŸŽ„๐Ÿ’•๐Ÿ’•โ€ she captioned the post.

If you missed it, Paris announced the happy arrival of her daughter just after Thanksgiving!

Now fans cannot get over an apparent connection between the babyโ€™s name and Parisโ€˜ past.