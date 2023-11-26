Paris Hilton Celebrates a Pink Christmas After Welcoming Daughter London!

Paris Hilton is going pink!

The 42-year-old socialite and entrepreneur is celebrating the birth of her daughter London by decorating her house with several pink Christmas trees ahead of the holiday.

Paris shared a series of photos on Instagram with her son Phoenix Barron, whom she welcomed via surrogate in January.

They were seen posing in front of a pink Christmas tree decorated with matching pink lights and white and pink ornaments.

She also posed next to her husband Carter Reum’s sister, Halle Hammond, in front of the pink tree. Her niece and nephew also appear, sitting alongside herself and her son.

“Celebrating our baby girl London with a pink Christmas! 💕💕🎄💕💕” she captioned the post.

If you missed it, Paris announced the happy arrival of her daughter just after Thanksgiving!

Now fans cannot get over an apparent connection between the baby’s name and Paris‘ past.