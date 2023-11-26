Sean Penn Reflects on Matthew Perry's Legacy

Sean Penn is opening up about the late Matthew Perry‘s impact on the world.

The 63-year-old Mystic River actor’s comments come roughly a month after the Friends star died at his Los Angeles home.

Sean notably crossed paths with Matthew when he appeared in two episodes of Friends in 2001.

During an appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored, publicized on Wednesday (November 22), Sean spoke about his time knowing Matthew and what he believes the actor’s legacy is.

“I can’t claim to have known him well, but I liked him very much,” Sean said. “I saw him somewhat recently, and we were both catching a flight out of Los Angeles airport, and I complimented him on what I knew of his book.”

While Sean admitted that he hasn’t read Matthew‘s memoir, “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing,” he reflected on several of interviews about the book, in which Matthew discussed his addiction battle.

“He seemed to be talking about it, had confronted it, and was very intelligent and bold about it. And generously offering his experience to people to be helpful,” Sean recalled. “It’s tragic, I can’t say that I was terribly surprised. I don’t know what the whole coroner’s report things and everything, but I know he had done a lot of damage to his organs over the years.”

The Dead Man Walking star concluded by highlighting the legacy Matthew left as a result of his talent and character.

“He got to leave that tale behind, and he got to give a lot of joy to a lot of people with his talent,” he stated. “So, I wish his family well.”

Watch Sean Penn’s full interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored here…