Sarah Paulson Reveals How Matthew Perry Changed the Course of Her Acting Career

Sarah Paulson is looking back fondly on her friendship with Matthew Perry.

The Friends star tragically drowned and died at 54 on October 28.

During an interview on The View, the 48-year-old Run star recalled the time Matthew helped her land an important role.

Sarah and Matthew costarred in the 2006-2007 series Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip. When she was in the final rounds of auditions for that show, the Friends actor helped her prepare.

“I just remember him as one of the most generous people on the planet,” she said. “I was at a particular place in my career where I needed that job very desperately.”

Sarah remembered, “He asked me to meet him in the parking lot for my final audition, and I got in his car and he ran the whole scene with me multiple times so that I could have a leg up on the other performer. And I did get the job. So, I sort of credit him with taking that extra time, and he absolutely did not need to do that.”

The actress has lots of happy memories with Matthew.

“He was just the kind of person that if you made him laugh or if you made him smile, you felt like you had really arrived,” she shared. “I had the great pleasure of making him laugh a couple of times, and it made me feel really good. Yeah, he’s a wonderful guy.”

Matthew‘s friend Lauren Graham recently revealed how he was doing prior to his death.