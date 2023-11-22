Joey King Caps Off 2023 Talking Tennis, Bowling and Jewelry

Joey King steps out in a pair of thigh high stiletto boots with ruched detailing in the latest Heroines & Heroes issue of CAP74024 magazine.

The 24-year-old starlet next stars in a Holocaust survivor story, a limited series adaptation of the Georgia Hunter novel “We Were the Lucky Ones”, streaming on Hulu next year and directed by Thomas Kail.

Here’s what Joey shared during her interview:

On what she loves to do on her downtime: I enjoy doing so many things, even if I’m not amazing at any of them! [Laughs] I love bowling and cooking. I love playing tennis with friends. I just love hanging out with the people that I miss when I’m gone for months at a time. Coming home with time off and seeing the people I love; it doesn’t matter what we are doing, I’m just so happy to see them.

On being an ambassador for Italian jewelry brand, Pomellato: It feels so lovely to be part of a brand that makes me feel so lifted up as a woman. Their whole team are some of the kindest people and their jewelry is so empowering. I love working with them and their pieces always make me feel so beautiful.

On the piece of jewelry she cannot leave the house with: I love playing around with clothes and accessories, there’s no wrong way to style yourself in my opinion. Sometimes I just go in my closet and create outfits and mix and match, I feel like a Polly Pocket when I do that. But I think a great pair of earrings always ties everything together. My “Nudo” collection earrings from Pomellato are my go to right now.

Keep reading to find out the details of all of her looks…

FASHION CREDITS —

Look #1: Silver mini dress from Ferragamo, Casadei shoes

Look #2: Thom Browne buttondown, tie, skirt, socks, shoes

Look #3: Pinstripe suit from Alexander McQueen, Natalia Fedner glove

Look #4: dal the label bodysuit and Azalea Wang boots

Look #5: Green snakeskin look from Simon Miller, latex Vex Clothing netted top, Charles & Keith shoes

All looks: Pomellato jewelry