BLACKPINK Meet With King Charles, Receive Special Honors for Environmental Efforts

BLACKPINK received quite the honor while visiting Buckingham Palace on Wednesday (November 22) in London!

The K-pop stars – Rosé, Jisoo, Jennie and Lisa – joined South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee as they met with King Charles at a special Investiture ceremony.

The ladies were awarded by the King as Honorary Members of the Order of the British Empire for their roles as COP26 advocates for the COP26 Summit in Glasgow 2021.

While they all received the honors, Rosé‘s “Honorary” qualifier was left off as she has dual citizenship in New Zealand, which is one of the 14 realms under the British rule. Those who are non-UK citizens or members of the realms, receive honorary versions of the MBEs.

The day before, BLACKPINK dressed to the nines as they attended a state dinner ahead of the Investitures ceremony. Prince William and Princess Catherine were also in attendance at the dinner.

