Top Stories
5 Biggest Things We Learned From the First Reviews of Beyonce's 'Renaissance' Tour Movie: Surgery, Blue Ivy Carter Seeing Negative Reviews &amp; More!

5 Biggest Things We Learned From the First Reviews of Beyonce's 'Renaissance' Tour Movie: Surgery, Blue Ivy Carter Seeing Negative Reviews & More!

All the Members of Destiny's Child Supported Beyonc&eacute; at Her 'Renaissance' Movie Premiere!

All the Members of Destiny's Child Supported Beyoncé at Her 'Renaissance' Movie Premiere!

Here's Why Taylor Swift Didn't Attend Beyonce's Movie Premiere After Bey&rsquo;s Surprise 'Eras Tour' Premiere Appearance

Here's Why Taylor Swift Didn't Attend Beyonce's Movie Premiere After Bey’s Surprise 'Eras Tour' Premiere Appearance

Tiffany Haddish Arrested for 2nd DUI, Reportedly Fell Asleep at Wheel

Tiffany Haddish Arrested for 2nd DUI, Reportedly Fell Asleep at Wheel

Sun, 26 November 2023 at 4:33 pm

'Twilight' Director Reveals Which 2 Stars She'd Cast as Edward & Bella Today!

Continue Here »

'Twilight' Director Reveals Which 2 Stars She'd Cast as Edward & Bella Today!

Catherine Hardwicke is reflecting on the legacy of Twilight.

To celebrate 15 years since the release of the film, the director sat down with Josh Horowitz for the Happy Sad Confused podcast in a special watchalong episode, sharing casting stories and tales about the film.

At one point, the host also speculated about who could take the reigns as the lead characters of the hit franchise among today’s actors.

“Is anyone in the new crop today? Like, who do you cast?” Josh asked.

Keep reading to find out more…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Catherine Hardwicke, Jacob Elordi, Jenna Ortega, Josh Horowitz, Twilight

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images