Cher Reveals One Thing She Thinks All Women Should Do

Cher is offering a single piece of advice for all women!

The 77-year-old “Strong Enough” singer recently appeared on Amelia Dimoldenberg‘s Chicken Shop Date YouTube series.

In the interview, posted on Friday (December 1), Cher was asked about the one thing she believes all women should do at least once in their life.

The artist immediately replied, “Go out with a younger man.”

If you weren’t aware, Cher is currently dating 37-year-old Alexander Edwards, who is 40 years her junior. The “Believe” songstress has previously been linked to Val Kilmer, Tom Cruise, and Rob Camilletti – who are all more than 10 years younger than her.

Cher then elaborated on her reasons for dating younger men, admitting that “older men just do not like me.”

She also opened up about how she began her relationship with Alexander in 2022.

“I left to go to Switzerland and he texted me, ‘Where are you going?’ Cher said. “I’m going to Switzerland. I’m a little tired,’ and then he wrote me, ‘Well, get some rest, babyyy,’ with three Ys. And I’m like, ‘He doesn’t know me well enough to put three Ys on baby.’ I was kind of pissed off. And then he just started texting me.”

The music icon added, “I told my friends, don’t fall in love with a younger man, we’re too old. And don’t fall in love by text. There goes that theory.”

Watch Cher’s full interview on Chicken Shop Date here…