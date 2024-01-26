Austin Butler & Barry Keoghan Join 'Masters of the Air' Costars at NYC Screening
The cast of Masters of the Air showed off their impeccable sense of style while attending a screening of their new show on Thursday night (January 25) in New York City.
Austin Butler, Barry Keoghan, Callum Turner, Nate Mann and Anthony Boyle buddied up at the Tribeca Screening Room for the event, which was attended by a multitude of celebrity guests.
We pulled together a guestlist and photos of some of the biggest stars who attended to support the cast at the exciting event.
Austin Butler
Barry Keoghan
Callum Turner
Anthony Boyle
Nate Mann
Executive Producer Gary Goetzman
Author Don Miller with Nate Mann
David Byrne
Margot Bingham
Mischa Barton
Laila Robins
Johnathan Fernandez
Kathryn Gallagher Bingham
Malina Weissman
June Ambrose with Margot Bingham
Dale Moss
Cynthia Rowley
Gracie and Maggie McGraw
Sophie Summer
Masters of the Air premiered on January 26 on Apple TV+. Check out the trailer!
