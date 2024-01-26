Top Stories
Fri, 26 January 2024 at 2:53 pm

Austin Butler & Barry Keoghan Join 'Masters of the Air' Costars at NYC Screening

Austin Butler & Barry Keoghan Join 'Masters of the Air' Costars at NYC Screening

The cast of Masters of the Air showed off their impeccable sense of style while attending a screening of their new show on Thursday night (January 25) in New York City.

Austin Butler, Barry Keoghan, Callum Turner, Nate Mann and Anthony Boyle buddied up at the Tribeca Screening Room for the event, which was attended by a multitude of celebrity guests.

We pulled together a guestlist and photos of some of the biggest stars who attended to support the cast at the exciting event.

Head inside to see all of the photos…

Keep scrolling to see photos of the cast and other famous faces who attended the screening for Masters of the Air…

Austin Butler

Barry Keoghan

Callum Turner

Anthony Boyle

Nate Mann

Executive Producer Gary Goetzman

Author Don Miller with Nate Mann

David Byrne

Margot Bingham

Mischa Barton

Laila Robins

Johnathan Fernandez

Kathryn Gallagher

Malina Weissman

June Ambrose with Margot Bingham

Dale Moss

Cynthia Rowley

Gracie and Maggie McGraw

Sophie Summer

If you have any questions, find out who is playing who in the new series.

Masters of the Air premiered on January 26 on Apple TV+. Check out the trailer!

We’ve got even more photos from the event in the gallery…
Photos: David Benthal/BFA
