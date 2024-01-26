Austin Butler & Barry Keoghan Join 'Masters of the Air' Costars at NYC Screening

The cast of Masters of the Air showed off their impeccable sense of style while attending a screening of their new show on Thursday night (January 25) in New York City.

Austin Butler, Barry Keoghan, Callum Turner, Nate Mann and Anthony Boyle buddied up at the Tribeca Screening Room for the event, which was attended by a multitude of celebrity guests.

We pulled together a guestlist and photos of some of the biggest stars who attended to support the cast at the exciting event.

Austin Butler

Barry Keoghan

Callum Turner

Anthony Boyle

Nate Mann

Executive Producer Gary Goetzman

Author Don Miller with Nate Mann

David Byrne

Margot Bingham

Mischa Barton

Laila Robins

Johnathan Fernandez

Kathryn Gallagher Bingham

Malina Weissman

June Ambrose with Margot Bingham

Dale Moss

Cynthia Rowley

Gracie and Maggie McGraw

Sophie Summer

If you have any questions, find out who is playing who in the new series.

Masters of the Air premiered on January 26 on Apple TV+. Check out the trailer!

