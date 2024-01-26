Hallmark & Soap Star Kim Matula Lands Exciting Movie Role in 'SNL 1975' Film!

Kim Matula has landed an exciting new movie role in the upcoming film SNL 1975 directed by Jason Reitman.

The 35-year-old actress is best known for playing Hope Logan on the soap opera series The Bold and the Beautiful and for appearances in Hallmark Channel movies Ghost of Christmas Always and Checkin’ It Twice.

Kim also played Jeri-Lynn in the WWE movie Fighting with My Family opposite Florence Pugh.

SNL 1975 tells the behind-the-scenes story of what happened in the moments leading up to the first-ever broadcast of Saturday Night Live on October 11, 1975. Deadline reports that the “screenplay is based on an extensive series of interviews conducted by Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan with all the living cast members, writers and crew.”

Kim is set to play original cast member Jane Curtin.

It was also just announced that Ella Hunt will play Gilda Radner and Emily Fairn will play Laraine Newman. They join Gabriel LaBelle as Lorne Michaels, Cooper Hoffman as Dick Ebersol, and Rachel Sennott as Rosie Shuster.

