Patrick Mahomes' Dad Explains Why He Won't Be Sitting with Taylor Swift at Next Chiefs Game

Patrick Mahomes‘ dad Pat Mahomes Sr. is getting ready to cheer on his son at the AFC Championship this weekend!

On Sunday, Jan. 28, the Kansas City Chiefs will be facing off against the Baltimore Ravens for a spot in the 2024 Super Bowl.

In a new interview, Pat revealed if he expects to be sitting in the same suite with Travis Kelce‘s girlfriend Taylor Swift and his brother Jason Kelce at Maryland’s M&T Bank Stadium.

“I hope not,” Pat said with a laugh while on WFAN Sports Radio’s Evan & Tiki show.

“No, I don’t think so. Travis normally has his own thing and Patrick has his own deal too,” Pat continued. “I imagine if Taylor wants her own suite, she’s got enough money to get whichever one she wants.”

Also during the interview, Pat was asked about Jason absolutely losing his mind, ditching his shirt, and jumping into the crowd after Travis scored a a touchdown at the Chiefs game against the Buffalo Bills last weekend.

“I was actually two booths down. But as soon as [Jason] started doing that, I started looking down and I saw him,” Pat recalled. “It just so happens that at one point, we were both having a beer in the bathroom. I’ve known him for quite some time because Travis is like another son to me.”

He continued, “I’ve been around [Jason] a lot and I’ve been in the booth with Taylor before and she was very nice and genuine. I went over there and hung out with them a little bit after the game, after we won, for a little bit. Those are some fun guys — if you think Jason is wild, you ought to see Travis!”

In another recent interview, Pat sang his praises for Taylor, saying she’s “down to earth.”