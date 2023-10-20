Is Kim Matula Single or Married? She's Been With Her Boyfriend For 10+ Years!

Kim Matula plays Ashley in Hallmark Channel’s new Christmas movie Checkin’ It Twice and if you’re interested in more details about her personal life, we have you covered!

The 35-year-old actress is best known for playing Hope Logan on the CBS daytime soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful and she was also seen in Florence Pugh‘s movie Fighting with My Family.

Kim has been in a relationship for over a decade and they’re such a cute couple!

Keep reading to find out more…

Kim has been dating actor Ben Goldberg since December 2012 and they’re still going strong today. He’s an actor on the L.A. cabaret scene and is one of the creators of The Fast and the Furious: A Musical Parody, which plays regular performances around Los Angeles.

Check out some of their best Instagram pics below…