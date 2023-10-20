Gigi Hadid & Bradley Cooper Enjoy a Rainy Date in New York City as Romance Rumors Heat Up

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper are getting in more quality time together in public as romance rumors pick up steam.

The 28-year-old model and 48-year-old actor stepped out on Friday (October 20) during a rainstorm in New York City.

Their latest outing comes following a month of whispers about if the duo are dating!

People obtained photos of the A-listers during a casual stroll through the city.

Gigi kept warm in a gray beanie and black trench coat while Bradley opted for a pair of sweatpants and a blue shirt. He carried a backpack and appeared to be wearing underwear from The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

After they were spotted out twice at the start of the month, rumors emerged that Bradley and Gigi had gone on a weekend getaway together.

At the time, an insider suggested that they were just getting to know one another and that nothing was serious yet. However, a recent report suggests that they have spent multiple weekends outside the city.

If you were wondering, sources have revealed how Bradley and Gigi‘s famous exes, Irina Shayk and Zayn Malik, felt about the rumored romance.