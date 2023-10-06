Gigi Hadid Spotted Having Dinner with Bradley Cooper, Who Happens to Be Leonardo DiCaprio's BFF

You probably weren’t expecting this, and neither were we… Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper were spotted out for dinner together!

The 28-year-old supermodel and the 48-year-old Oscar-nominated actor and filmmaker were seen leaving Via Carota restaurant after having dinner together on Thursday night (October 5) in New York City.

It’s an interesting pairing as Gigi was recently linked to Leonardo DiCaprio… and Bradley happens to be one of his best friends. It’s also the second time they’ve seen each other this week.

After the meal, they got into the same car together. You can see the dinner photos on DailyMail.com.

Bradley and Gigi were both among the guests at the star-studded birthday party for Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds‘ daughter this past weekend.

So, are they just hanging out as pals? Or is there something more going on? We’ll have to wait to find out!

Bradley shares six-year-old daughter Lea with ex Irina Shayk while Gigi shares three-year-old daughter Khai with ex Zayn Malik.