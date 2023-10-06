Top Stories
Gigi Hadid Spotted Having Dinner with Bradley Cooper, Who Happens to Be Leonardo DiCaprio's BFF

Gigi Hadid Spotted Having Dinner with Bradley Cooper, Who Happens to Be Leonardo DiCaprio's BFF

Photographers Rudely Yell at Dianna Agron on Red Carpet Upon Sarah Jessica Parker's Arrival, Video Shows

Photographers Rudely Yell at Dianna Agron on Red Carpet Upon Sarah Jessica Parker's Arrival, Video Shows

Ally Brooke Reveals How Much Money She Makes From Her Fifth Harmony Music, Talks Reconnecting With The Girls &amp; More

Ally Brooke Reveals How Much Money She Makes From Her Fifth Harmony Music, Talks Reconnecting With The Girls & More

'Heartstopper' Intimacy Coordinator Breaks Down That Hilarious Hickey Scene in Season 2

'Heartstopper' Intimacy Coordinator Breaks Down That Hilarious Hickey Scene in Season 2

Fri, 06 October 2023 at 4:59 pm

Gigi Hadid Spotted Having Dinner with Bradley Cooper, Who Happens to Be Leonardo DiCaprio's BFF

Gigi Hadid Spotted Having Dinner with Bradley Cooper, Who Happens to Be Leonardo DiCaprio's BFF

You probably weren’t expecting this, and neither were we… Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper were spotted out for dinner together!

The 28-year-old supermodel and the 48-year-old Oscar-nominated actor and filmmaker were seen leaving Via Carota restaurant after having dinner together on Thursday night (October 5) in New York City.

It’s an interesting pairing as Gigi was recently linked to Leonardo DiCaprio… and Bradley happens to be one of his best friends. It’s also the second time they’ve seen each other this week.

Keep reading to find out more…

After the meal, they got into the same car together. You can see the dinner photos on DailyMail.com.

Bradley and Gigi were both among the guests at the star-studded birthday party for Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds‘ daughter this past weekend.

So, are they just hanging out as pals? Or is there something more going on? We’ll have to wait to find out!

Bradley shares six-year-old daughter Lea with ex Irina Shayk while Gigi shares three-year-old daughter Khai with ex Zayn Malik.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Find out who almost played Edward Cullen in Twilight instead of Robert Pattinson - Just Jared Jr
  • The fate of Only Murders in the Building has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Exciting news for Shrek fans - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney+ is making some big changes - Just Jared Jr