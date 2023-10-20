Meghan McCain Says Seth Meyers 'Can Go to Hell Forever'

Meghan McCain is getting real about that super awkward 2019 appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

The 38-year-old former co-host of The View did not hold back during the second episode of her Meghan McCain Has Entered the Chat podcast.

She shared her true feelings about Seth Meyers with her guest, Senator Ted Cruz.

“Speaking of late-night stuff, I went on Seth Meyers and it was one of the worst experiences of my life, truly,” Meghan said on her show.

She added, “My husband (Ben Domenech) tweeted that the only reason he had a show was that he gargled [Late Night executive producer] Lorne Michaels‘ b-lls. It was a horrific experience, and he can go to hell forever.”

During Meghan‘s interview on Late Night, she and Seth discussed Congresswoman Ilhan Omar‘s 2019 comments about Israel, and things got tense fast.

Seth pointed out that Meghan had criticized the congresswoman after Ilhan had already apologized. He pointedly asked if people should be “more careful” when speaking about her.

The podcast host replied, “I stand by every single thing I’ve said, and if that makes me unpopular in this room or in front of you, so be it.”

When Seth further pressed her on the subject, Meghan asked, “What would make you happy coming out of my mouth right now? I’m genuinely curious.”

She certainly hasn’t forgotten about that conversation.

