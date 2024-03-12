Channing Tatum Joins Fiancee Zoe Kravitz at Her Dad Lenny Kravitz's Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Lenny Kravitz just got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and he received support from loved ones at the unveiling ceremony!

Lenny‘s daughter Zoe Kravitz and her fiance Channing Tatum were both in attendance to watch the unveiling on Tuesday morning (March 12) in Hollywood.

Channing stayed in his seat and snapped photos while Zoe gave a speech and helped unveil the star. Oscar winner Denzel Washington was also there to speak on Lenny‘s behalf!

“Lenny Kravitz, I’ve had the pleasure of knowing you for a long time, and I must say, being your daughter has been one of the great adventures of my life. Since you were so young when I was born, in many ways, we’ve grown up together,” Zoe said to begin her speech.

She continued, “We’ve been through a lot. We’ve seen a lot. I’ve seen a lot. I’ve seen you change in the most beautiful ways. I’ve seen the way you’ve stayed the same in the most important ways. I’ve seen the way you show up and take care of the people you love. I’ve seen your incredible dedication to your art. But mostly, I’ve seen through your shirts.”

“According to my dad, if it doesn’t expose your nipples, it’s not a shirt. And sure, it used to embarrass me when you picked me up from school as a kid, but I gotta say, at this point, I respect it. You really do pull it off. Your relationship with a netted shirt is probably your longest one, and it works. You two make each other better, and if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. It’s a beautiful thing,” she said.

Zoe also talked about having a “cool dad.”

“What’s cool about you is not what people think is cool about you. Your radness doesn’t come from your shades or leather pants or netted shirts, it comes from your true love of life. Everything you do is an expression of that love,” she said.

Watch the ceremony below.