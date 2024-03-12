Top Stories
Tue, 12 March 2024 at 4:40 pm

Barry Keoghan & Sabrina Carpenter Spotted Running Errands Together, He Wore a Taylor Swift Tour Shirt!

Barry Keoghan & Sabrina Carpenter Spotted Running Errands Together, He Wore a Taylor Swift Tour Shirt!

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan are enjoying some low-key quality time together after their Oscars weekend outing!

The 24-year-old “Nonsense” singer and the 31-year-old Saltburn actor were spotted running some errands together on Tuesday morning (March 12) in Los Angeles.

Barry was seen standing to the side of the popular breakfast spot The Oaks Gourmet with his gym bag in tow. Sabrina was spotted driving them around in her car.

Check out the shirt that Barry is wearing. It looks like he picked up some merch when he visited Sabrina in Singapore during her final shows on Taylor Swift‘s The Eras Tour!

The new couple walked the red carpet separately at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday night, but they were seen leaving together with Sabrina wearing Barry‘s jacket to stay warm.

Browse through the gallery for 50+ photos from Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter’s morning outing…
Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Barry Keoghan, Sabrina Carpenter