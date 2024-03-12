Top Stories
Beyonce Just Announced Some Major Album News!

Beyonce Just Announced Some Major Album News!

31 TV Shows Are Renewed in 2024 So Far (1 Series Hasn't Aired a New Episode in 5 Years While Another Show's Main Character Is Exiting!)

31 TV Shows Are Renewed in 2024 So Far (1 Series Hasn't Aired a New Episode in 5 Years While Another Show's Main Character Is Exiting!)

Kristen Stewart Goes Pantsless in Sweater-Inspired Underwear Look

Kristen Stewart Goes Pantsless in Sweater-Inspired Underwear Look

Stars Who Don't Want to Have Kids: See Which Celebs Are Child-Free by Choice!

Stars Who Don't Want to Have Kids: See Which Celebs Are Child-Free by Choice!

Tue, 12 March 2024 at 4:21 pm

Hilary Duff's Husband Matthew Koma Gets a Vasectomy Amid Her Fourth Pregnancy, Shares Photos from Hospital

Hilary Duff's Husband Matthew Koma Gets a Vasectomy Amid Her Fourth Pregnancy, Shares Photos from Hospital

Matthew Koma is making sure that he doesn’t get his wife Hilary Duff pregnant again.

While the married couple awaits the arrival of their third child together and her fourth overall, Matthew took to his Instagram Stories to announce that he’s getting a vasectomy.

Matthew took his followers into his operation day by sharing photos from the hospital room.

“Just took a Valium and feeling hyped. What if he gets a bone bone?” Matthew captioned a selfie he snapped while in his hospital gown.

After the surgery he shared another selfie and said, “It’s honestly not bad at all. Like better than going to the dentist for sure.”

Matthew also shared a photo of himself wearing just a jock strap and said, “10/10 would recommend.” He later shared, “Also very high and I’ve never taken a drug in my life. This is cool.”

Matthew spent the rest of his day in bed watching Love Is Blind while Hilary acted as his nurse.

Check out the photos in the gallery…
Just Jared on Facebook
matthew koma vasectomy 01
matthew koma vasectomy 02
matthew koma vasectomy 03
matthew koma vasectomy 04
matthew koma vasectomy 05
matthew koma vasectomy 06
matthew koma vasectomy 07

Photos: Getty, Instagram
Posted to: Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma