Hilary Duff's Husband Matthew Koma Gets a Vasectomy Amid Her Fourth Pregnancy, Shares Photos from Hospital

Matthew Koma is making sure that he doesn’t get his wife Hilary Duff pregnant again.

While the married couple awaits the arrival of their third child together and her fourth overall, Matthew took to his Instagram Stories to announce that he’s getting a vasectomy.

Matthew took his followers into his operation day by sharing photos from the hospital room.

“Just took a Valium and feeling hyped. What if he gets a bone bone?” Matthew captioned a selfie he snapped while in his hospital gown.

After the surgery he shared another selfie and said, “It’s honestly not bad at all. Like better than going to the dentist for sure.”

Matthew also shared a photo of himself wearing just a jock strap and said, “10/10 would recommend.” He later shared, “Also very high and I’ve never taken a drug in my life. This is cool.”

Matthew spent the rest of his day in bed watching Love Is Blind while Hilary acted as his nurse.

Check out the photos in the gallery…