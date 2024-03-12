Prince William Attends Thomas Kingston's Funeral, 3 Royals Unable to Attend

Thomas Kingston‘s funeral service was held today (March 12) at at The Chapel Royal, St. James, in London, England.

140 guests attended the funeral for the husband of Lady Gabriella, who died at the age of 45 due to a “traumatic wound to the head,” ET reports. A gun was found at the scene, but no further details have been made public.

Lady Gabriella is the daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and is 56th in the line for the British throne.

Three royals were unable to make the funeral. King Charles did not attend after reducing his public appearances amid his cancer diagnosis. Queen Camilla also did not attend, and Princess Catherine did not attend as she is still not making public appearances until after Easter, at the earliest. Prince William did attend.

Thomas Kingston‘s name also might sound familiar as he is the ex boyfriend of Kate Middleton‘s sister, Pippa Middleton.

Our continued thoughts are with his family, friends, and loved ones. RIP.