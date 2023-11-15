'Law & Order' Season 23 - 4 Stars Expected to Return, 1 Leaving the Cast!

Law & Order is returning for Season 23, and one actor is surprisingly leaving!

The long-running NBC series originally ended back in 2010 after 20 seasons. The network then decided to revive the show, and the 21st season aired in early 2022. Season 22 then ran from September 2022 to May 2023.

And now, we know who is likely to return for Season 23, and who is sadly leaving the show.

Click through to see who is and isn’t returning for Law & Order Season 23…