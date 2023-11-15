Taylor Swift Surprises 'DWTS' Cast, Sends Message of Support for Her Music-Themed Episode!

Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance on Dancing With the Stars on Tuesday night (November 15) via a pre-recorded video message!

The 33-year-old entertainer appeared on the screen in the ballroom surprising the dancers and viewers ahead of the upcoming “A Celebration of Taylor Swift” themed night of her music, taking place NEXT Tuesday, November 21st.

See what she said inside…

“I can’t wait to see Dancing with the Stars’ celebration of my Eras next week. I wish I could be there with you guys, but I’m on tour in Brazil. But I will be there in spirit and I’ll be watching,” Taylor said in her video message.

She has six upcoming shows in Brazil over the next two weekends, but doesn’t have any shows on the night of DWTS‘ live show.

“A Celebration of Taylor Swift” night was first rumored in early October and was confirmed earlier this month.

Choreographer Mandy Moore, who is the lead choreographer of The Eras Tour, will join the judges panel as a special guest judge!

At the time of this post, dance styles and songs have not yet been revealed for the night.

Find out which six couples are remaining in the competition and will compete on Taylor Swift night!