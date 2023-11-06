'Dancing With the Stars' Announces 'A Celebration of Taylor Swift' Night - When & Where to Watch!

Dancing With the Stars is announcing a special night!

“A Celebration of Taylor Swift” is happening on Tuesday, November 21 at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT, airing live across ABC and Disney+ and the next day on Hulu.

From ABC: “The six remaining couples are ready to make the whole place shimmer with a night full of red-hot performances to the gorgeous tunes of multi-GRAMMY® award-winning recording artist Taylor Swift.”

Longstanding DWTS choreographer and lead choreographer of The Eras Tour, Mandy Moore, is coming to the ballroom to offer her “Taylor-made” critiques as special guest judge.

Couples, along with their dance styles and songs, will be announced at a later date.

Fans will be able to vote during the live simulcast of the show in the EST/CST time zones. During this time, online voting will be available to fans in any time zone in the U.S., its territories and Canada via dwtsvote.abc.com, and fans with a participating U.S. wireless carrier can also vote via SMS/text (fans in Canada cannot vote via SMS/text). Live viewer votes will be combined with the judges’ scores each episode to determine which couples may be in jeopardy of elimination.

