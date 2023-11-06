'Dancing With the Stars' Announces 'A Celebration of Taylor Swift' Night - When & Where to Watch!

Top Stories
Mon, 06 November 2023 at 12:32 pm

Dancing With the Stars is announcing a special night!

“A Celebration of Taylor Swift” is happening on Tuesday, November 21 at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT, airing live across ABC and Disney+ and the next day on Hulu.

From ABC: “The six remaining couples are ready to make the whole place shimmer with a night full of red-hot performances to the gorgeous tunes of multi-GRAMMY® award-winning recording artist Taylor Swift.”

Longstanding DWTS choreographer and lead choreographer of The Eras Tour, Mandy Moore, is coming to the ballroom to offer her “Taylor-made” critiques as special guest judge.

Couples, along with their dance styles and songs, will be announced at a later date.

Fans will be able to vote during the live simulcast of the show in the EST/CST time zones. During this time, online voting will be available to fans in any time zone in the U.S., its territories and Canada via dwtsvote.abc.com, and fans with a participating U.S. wireless carrier can also vote via SMS/text (fans in Canada cannot vote via SMS/text). Live viewer votes will be combined with the judges’ scores each episode to determine which couples may be in jeopardy of elimination.

There is also some insight into the romance rumors involving Mauricio Umansky and his Dancing With the Stars partner Emma Slater.

