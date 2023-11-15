Jack Antonoff Reveals 'Hey Joe' Song While Attending Same Event as Joe Alwyn

Jack Antonoff‘s band Bleachers is releasing new music and fans can’t get over the title of one track, which they think could be about Joe Alwyn.

Coincidentally, Jack revealed the track list and song titles seemingly at the same time as he was attending the same exact event as Joe!

The guys were both spotted walking the red carpet at the 2023 GQ Men of the Year Awards on Wednesday night (November 15) at the Royal Opera House in London, England.

So, what are fans saying?

Keep reading to find out more…

As you probably know already, Jack is Taylor Swift‘s longtime producing partner and she even attended his wedding over the summer. They’re very close friends! So fans immediately were shook over the title of the song “Hey Joe” as they believe it could be about Alwyn, who is Taylor‘s ex-boyfriend.

The new album isn’t being released until March 2024, so we’ll have to wait a while to find out who the song is actually about.

Also pictured inside: Taylor‘s friend and Eras Tour opener Phoebe Bridgers walking the red carpet with her boygenius bandmates.

Read some fan tweets below…

swifties making hey joe about taylor just as they do about everything fork found in kitchen https://t.co/b2Mzfi3RFs — lauren (@mattyinthealps) November 15, 2023

Jack Antonoff is wild for having a song called “hey Joe” on the new bleachers album. pic.twitter.com/7jQWcIRRfu — Amanda Brohman (@AmandaBrohman) November 15, 2023

and when track ten is just jack screaming “hey joe fuck you” followed by two minutes of synth beats what then — c 💖💘💗🎀 (@romanticiser) November 15, 2023

not to make everything about taylor swift but “hey joe” https://t.co/XTBGyHM36Z pic.twitter.com/uWUBigV0EU — rowan (@leighwhann3ll) November 15, 2023