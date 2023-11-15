Jimmy Kimmel to Host Oscars 2024

Fourth time’s a charm for Jimmy Kimmel as he just signed on to host the 2024 Academy Awards, Variety reports!

The 56-year-old Jimmy Kimmel Live! host has taken on duties on three previous occasions: in 2017, 2018, and most recently, in 2023. So far, no official statement has been made from Jimmy.

The Oscars are still a while away. We won’t even know the nominations until well into awards season. The Academy Award nominations are officially revealed on January 23, 2024, and the famed nominees luncheon will happen a few weeks after on February 12, 2024.

If you’re wondering, Jimmy once revealed how much money he’s paid to host every year and the number is shockingly low.

The 96th Oscars will take place on Sunday, March 10, 2024, live on ABC.