10 Most Serious Allegations Cassie Made in Rape & Abuse Lawsuit Against Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Dana Carvey's Son Dex Carvey Tragically Dies at 32, Cause of Death Confirmed

'The Golden Bachelor' Winner Spoilers: Reality Steve & New TikTok Video Provide Clues!

Thu, 16 November 2023 at 7:28 pm

Dakota Johnson Grabs Coffee with BFF Blake Lee in NYC

Dakota Johnson Grabs Coffee with BFF Blake Lee in NYC

Dakota Johnson is spending the day with one of her close friends.

The 34-year-old Fifty Shades of Grey actress picked up coffee with Blake Lee on Thursday afternoon (November 16) in New York City.

For their outing, Dakota wore a long black coat over a cream-colored sweater and black pants while the 40-year-old Cruel Summer actor wore a brown coat, white shirt, black pants, and navy beanie.

Dakota‘s coffee outing comes just one day after the trailer for her upcoming movie Madame Web was released. She stars in the Marvel movie alongside Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, and Emma Roberts, which hits theaters on February 16, 2024.

The other night, Dakota ran into some famous friends while out to dinner!
