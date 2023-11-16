Two Danity Kane Stars Share Thoughts on Cassie's Lawsuit Against Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Express Support for Her

Two OG members of Danity Kane are speaking out following the news that Cassie has filed a lawsuit against ex Sean “Diddy” Combs, accusing him of rape and physical abuse.

Aubrey O’Day and Dawn Richard, who were formed in the girl group by Diddy on MTV’s Making the Band season three and signed to his Bad Boy Records label, are reacting to the new lawsuit and claims.

Keep reading to see what the ladies said…

On her part, Aubrey reposted several news posts about the lawsuit on Instagram story and on Twitter/X, telling followers that she “stay trying to tell y’all.”

“Been trynna tell y’all for years. Prayers up for this queen,” she said in one, with a hands up emoji and tagging Cassie.

“One day y’all are gonna put some respect on my name when I tell you things. Thank you!” she shared with another post that said she was right.

Aubrey also reposted a video from Making the Band where she and Diddy got into a verbal argument, and at the end, he says it gets dark and lonely.

“guess he was right.. it gets dark and lonely,” she wrote.

For her part, Dawn simply just showed her support for Cassie.

“praying for Cassie and her family, for peace and healing. you are beautiful and brave. ❤️,” Dawn shared on Twitter/X.

