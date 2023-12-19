Top Stories
Tue, 19 December 2023 at 9:08 am

Rihanna Celebrates Her Fenty x Puma Sneaker Line & You Can Buy the Exact Shoe She Was Wearing on the Red Carpet!

Rihanna Celebrates Her Fenty x Puma Sneaker Line & You Can Buy the Exact Shoe She Was Wearing on the Red Carpet!

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky share a sweet embrace at her Fenty x Puma sneaker launch party held at NeueHouse on Monday night (December 18) in Los Angeles.

The 35-year-old superstar walked the red carpet solo, but met up with her partner and they shared a sweet embrace.

Keep reading to find out more…

On the red carpet, Rihanna was of course asked if new music is on the way. Rihanna‘s last album, Anti, was released in 2016 and it’s been a hot topic over the years if/when she’s going to release new music.

“What’s on Rihanna‘s 2024 list? Music perhaps?” the interviewer asked.

“I mean, I can’t tell you everything, girl. It’s giving crystal ball,” she responded.

FYI: Rihanna is wearing her Fenty x Puma sneakers, and you can buy the exact pair she’s wearing right here! She’s wearing a vintage Chanel quilted coat from What Goes Around Comes Around (be sure to check out their site for their collections, too!).

Photos: Getty, Backgrid
Getty Images