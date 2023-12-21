Kesha Reveals How She's Doing Days After Parting Ways With Dr. Luke's Label

Kesha is opening up about how she feels after parting ways with Dr. Luke‘s label and her management team.

The 36-year-old “Praying” singer accused the producer of mistreatment and sexual assault back in 2014.

In June, they finally reached a settlement following the nearly decade-long legal battle. Kesha officially left his label, Kemosabe, and her management company, Vector Management, on Monday (December 18).

Now, she’s expressing how it feels on social media.

On Wednesday (December 20), Kesha took to TikTok to share where she’s at days after the life-changing event. She posted a video of herself enjoying a sunny beach day and running into the ocean. “Space Song” by Beach House plays in the background.

Kesha captioned the post, “I haven’t felt this free since I was 18.”

After the exciting news surfaced on Monday, she also shared an Instagram photo of herself posing nude in a gorgeous vacation spot. “Coming back home to me,” she mused in her caption.

Kesha recently revealed how Britney Spears is involved in one of the proudest moments of her career.