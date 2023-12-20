Rihanna Candidly Jokes About the One Thing She's Not Good At, Yet

Rihanna seemingly excels in everything she does, from music to makeup and even lingerie!

The 35-year-old entertainer has a new sneaker collaboration with Puma and at the launch party, she was asked if there was anything she wasn’t good at.

“So far, have daughters,” she told E! News‘ Justin Sylvester.

While responding, she also hinted at plans to have more children!

“I’m batting at 75 percent for a boy next time,” Rihanna added. “So, we’ll just keep our fingers crossed.”

Rihanna is of course mom to two young boys – RZA, 19 months, and Riot, 3 months – who she shares with partner A$AP Rocky.

Recently, the Fenty Beauty founder said that it’s a turn on watching A$AP Rocky be a father.

A$AP also recently shared that he thinks them being parents is their greatest collaboration!