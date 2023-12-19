Rihanna Wears Fur Hat on Date Night with A$AP Rocky in Santa Monica

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are grabbing dinner on a low-key date night.

The 35-year-old “Diamonds” singer and the “Fashion Killa” rapper, also 35, held hands as they left Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi after dinner on Sunday night (December 17) in Santa Monica, Calif.

For their night out, Rihanna wore a brown fur cap with a silk jacket and jeans while Rocky wore a brown jacket over a tan plaid shirt.

A few nights later, the parents of two shard some super cute PDA while attending her Fenty x Puma sneaker launch party in L.A.

While attending the event, Rihanna said that watching Rocky be a dad to sons RZA, 19 months, and Riot, 3 months, is a “turn-on.”

“I love him differently as a dad,” Rihanna shared with Access Hollywood. “It’s just like, ‘Wow, what a leader, what a great, patient, loving father.’”

“And my kids are obsessed with him,” Rihanna added. “I’m like an extra … It doesn’t matter if it’s girls or boys, they love their dad differently, and I love to see it.”

In a new interview, Rocky chatted about a possible Puma collab with Rihanna and named his pick for their best collaboration so far.

