Rachel McAdams Talks 'Mean Girls' Reunion & Why She Turned Down That Walmart Commercial
Rachel McAdams is opening up about the Mean Girls cast reunion in that recent Walmart commercial and she’s explaining why she didn’t join her former co-stars in the ad.
It seems that Rachel would’ve agreed to appear in the ad, but there was a bit of a misunderstanding on her part.
Rachel explained in a new interview with Variety that she wasn’t aware that co-stars Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, and Lacey Chabert were going to be in the ad.
“I don’t know; I guess I wasn’t that excited about doing a commercial if I’m being totally honest. A movie sounded awesome, but I’ve never done commercials, and it just didn’t feel like my bag. Also…I didn’t know that everyone was doing it. I would, of course, always love to be part of a Mean Girls reunion and hang with my plastics, but yeah, I found that out later,” she said.
Rachel said there were discussions for her to appear in the Mean Girls movie musical, but it didn’t pan out.
“Tina [Fey] and I sort of dabbled with a few ideas, but it was tough to make it all work in the end,” she said. “I was really down for whatever she wanted to do. I think the direction it went in will be fantastic and I cannot wait to see it.”
