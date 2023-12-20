'The Masked Singer' 2023: All of the Stars Unmasked in Season 10 (So Far!)

The season 10 finale of The Masked Singer airs TONIGHT on Fox!

Ahead of the season finale, 12 of the 16 stars competing this season have already unmasked and sent home.

Going into the season 10 finale are the final four contestants – Cow, Donut, Gazelle, and Sea Queen.

Before the finale airs, we’re taking a look at all of the stars that have been unmasked this season.

The season 10 finale of The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday night (December 20) at 8pm ET on Fox.

Browse through the slideshow to see all of the stars that have been unmasked so far this season…