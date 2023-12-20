K-Pop Superstar G-Dragon Parts Ways With Longtime Agency YG Entertainment After Over 17 Years

G-Dragon is starting a new chapter.

The 35-year-old South Korean superstar and BIGBANG member and his longtime agency YG Entertainment are parting ways, Korean news outlets confirmed on Wednesday (December 20).

Days before, G-Dragon was acquitted of drug-related charges.

Keep reading to find out more…

Galaxy Corporation, the company he reportedly signed with, shared that they will be holding an official press conference on Thursday (December 21) to explain the details of the drug-related case following his acquittal, as well as his future activities for 2024. He will not be present at the press conference, via Soompi.

“This is YG Entertainment. G-Dragon was one of the representative artists of our agency, and all the time together with him since his debut with BIGBANG in 2006 has been an honor,” YG Entertainment said in a statement.

“We sincerely wish G-Dragon success on his new start. We ask fans for lots of encouragement and support. Thank you.”

G-Dragon’s contract expired in June earlier this year. Find out which K-pop groups disbanded in 2023!