Selling Sunset's Jason Oppenheim Lists Kanye West's Malibu Home, Sale Price Revealed

Jason Oppenheim is looking to sell a major star’s Malibu mansion!

The 46-year-old Selling Sunset star and Oppenheim Group owner has listed Kanye West‘s beachfront property.

If you keep up with Selling Sunset, you know that the O Group is no stranger to handling million dollar deals or working with very famous clients.

Keep reading to find out more…

According to People, Kanye paid $57 million for the Malibu pad in 2021 and is now listing it for a little less, at $53 million.

Jason shares that the lower price point is reflective of Kanye having the interiors removed, so it’s essentially a blank canvas with the buyer being able to install their own finishes.

“The interior finishes have been removed, and this creates an unbelievably rare opportunity to buy a Picasso on the water with the ability to restore it to your own specific standards, with modern technology and excellence,” the real estate mogul told ET.

The home was designed by Japanese architect Tadao Ando, and features 4k square feet of interior space and 1.5k square feet of outdoor living space.

“I wanted to have a listing with such architectural pedigree,” Jason told People.

“This architect is known for his concrete work, which is what remains,” he added. “So it’s really going to be up to the new buyer to imagine the interiors that he or she wants. It was a very minimalist interior previously and will likely continue to be that in order to allow the architecture to speak louder than the finishes.”

Speaking of Selling Sunset, season eight has started filming. Find out who will be returning and who will not be!

Jason is also set to return for season three of spinoff Selling the OC – Watch the dramatic trailer here!