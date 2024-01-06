These Hit Songs Have Gotten Your Fav Artists Sued - Find Out What Got Miley Cyrus, Sam Smith, Mariah Carey & More in Legal Trouble

Music can bring people together, even across generations. However, a song can also tear them apart.

Some music is so polarizing, for a variety of reasons, that it might even lead to a lawsuit.

Over the years, a multitude of major hits have had their day in court, often due to complaints of copyright infringement.

For instance, take the legal battle over “Blurred Lines,” which played out extensively in the press over the years. We promise more details on that are to come, by the way.

But Robin Thick and Pharrell Williams‘ hit wasn’t the only example in recent memory. Some artists have even been sued multiple times.

We gathered together 15 songs in total that have led to a lawsuit and provided an update on how things ended up working out.

Scroll through a list of songs that were or still are in the middle of lawsuits…