Did Paramore Break Up? Fans Are Concerned After Band Wipes Social Media & Cancels Upcoming Show

Fans of Paramore have been very concerned this week that the band – comprised of Hayley Williams, Taylor York and Zac Farro – had split up.

The “Still Into You” rockers wiped their social media accounts, going as far as to remove their profile pictures on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter). Their official website also is no longer active, taking visitors to a “404 Not Found” landing page.

What’s more, the trio recently had to cancel a planned performance at the iHeartRadio ALTer EGO.

All of this together did add up to concerns that Paramore was no more. However, that does not appear to be the case!

According to reporting by Variety, it appears that Paramore‘s socials were wipes on the day that their record deal with Atlantic Records expired.

At the moment, Paramore does have gigs scheduled to continue into the future, including a spot on Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour when it resumes again later this year.

When approached for comment, Atlantic opted out of responding about the band’s status. Paramore‘s reps did not issue a statement either.

However, at the moment it does not appear that the band has split up. Instead, it looks like they are at the start of something new.

