Wed, 03 January 2024 at 8:50 pm

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Catch a Flight Out of Aspen After Ringing In 2024 on Family Vacation

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Catch a Flight Out of Aspen After Ringing In 2024 on Family Vacation

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are heading home after ringing in 2024 in Aspen, Colorado.

On Wednesday (January 3), the musical couple was spotted catching a flight after their family vacation, which also featured a meet-up with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards and her family.

The “Diamonds” diva was dressed for comfort in a gray sweatsuit and a green beanie, but she added a chic touch with a long coat featuring a cheetah print. She finished off her outfit with white boots.

Keep reading to find out more…

A$AP opted for a gray puffer jacket, which he wore with a pair of black pants.

Rihanna and A$AP were spotted on a shopping trip in Aspen last week with their sons RZA, 19 months, and Riot, 3 months, in tow. It was during that shopping trip that Rihanna, a die-hard Bravo fan, met Kyle and posed for pics with her and her daughters.

We later learned that Rihanna left the store with a very generous gift from Kyle.

We hope that she, A$AP and their sons had a wonderful vacation!

If you missed it, Rihanna recently revealed how her relationship with A$AP has changed since they’ve become parents.

Scroll through the new photos of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky in the gallery…
Credit: The Daily Stardust; Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: ASAP Rocky, Rihanna