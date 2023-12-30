Kyle Richards Meets Rihanna While Shopping in Aspen - See the Photo!

Kyle Richards is doing some shopping with Rihanna!

The 54-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, her estranged husband Mauricio Umansky, and their three daughters met the 35-year-old musician on Thursday (December 28) at the Kemo Sabe store in Aspen, Colo.

On Friday (December 29), Kyle shared of photo of Rihanna, herself, and her daughters Alexia, Sophia, and Farrah.

“Beautiful inside and out @badgalriri 💫🤍 making new memories at @kemosabe1990,” she captioned the Instagram post.

If you didn’t know, Rihanna has been a Real Housewives super-fan for years! In fact, she once said that she’d like to emulate stars Heather Dubrow and Teresa Giudice‘s parenting styles.

In other news, Kyle Richards recently reacted to a rumor involving her estranged husband Mauricio Umansky!

