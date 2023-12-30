Barbra Streisand Talks Embracing Sexuality & Style as an Older Woman

Barbra Streisand is sharing how her view of sexuality and style has changed as she’s aged.

The 81-year-old singer and actress released her memoir My Name Is Barbra in November. In the book, she discussed many topics related to her life and career.

In a recent interview with The New York Times, Barbra explained how she has come to embrace her sense of style more as an older woman.

Keep reading to find out more…

Barbra explained that she didn’t dress provocatively earlier in her life because she “was too afraid to be seen that way at that time,” yet now, she’s “too old to care.”

When it comes to fashion, the Funny Girl star said she believes that “people should express themselves and wear whatever they feel on any given day and that has nothing to do with age.”

Barbra also described how she developed her own unique style.

“I didn’t relate to the conventional kind of gown most nightclub singers wore,” she said. “Instead, I took a men’s wear fabric — a black-and-white herringbone tweed — and designed a vest, which I wore with a white chiffon blouse and a matching tweed skirt, floor-length with a slit up the side, and lined in red. I’ve been wearing a version of that suit ever since.”

If you missed it, Barbra Streisand just received a very special honor!