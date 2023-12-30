Hilary Duff Gives Update on Her Baby Bump Weeks After Announcing Pregnancy!

Hilary Duff is giving an update on her pregnancy!

Earlier this month, the 36-year-old singer and actress announced that she is expecting her fourth child, her third with husband Matthew Koma.

On Friday (December 29), Hilary took to her Instagram Story to provide her followers with an update on her baby bump.

The Cadet Kelly star shared a mirror selfie in which she can be seen wearing an unbuttoned pair of jeans, revealing that she can no longer fit in them.

“These perfect vintage Levi’s carried me through this pregnancy as long as they could!” Hilary wrote on the photo.

“I need to come for a visit,” she added in reference to the clothing store With Love, Lenny, which she tagged on the post.

