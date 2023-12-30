Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Hold Hands on Date Night in NYC

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are enjoying a low-key night out.

The 38-year-old cookbook author and the 45-year-old “All of Me” singer held hands as they left BondST restaurant after a quiet dinner date on Friday night (December 29) in New York City.

For their night out, Chrissy wore a cropped denim jacket over a black sports bra and black leggings while John sported an all-black outfit.

John and Chrissy have been in NYC for the past few weeks celebrating the holidays – and his birthday – with their kids.

The night before, Chrissy wore a black sheer top with short-shorts as she and John headed to his birthday dinner.

It was recently revealed if John will be returning for season 25 of The Voice, which premieres on NBC in spring 2024.