Adele Teases the Movie &amp; Broadway Role She'd Consider Doing, Talks Partner Rich Paul, Which Pop Star Made Her Nervous &amp; More

Derek Hough's Wife Hayley Erbert Undergoes Emergency Brain Surgery - Read His Statement

1 Star Is Exiting 'Selling Sunset' Season 8 So Far

Every Star Who Came Out as Pansexual Over the Years

Thu, 07 December 2023 at 12:59 pm

'The Voice' Spring 2024 Judges Revealed - 2 Coaches Leaving, 3 Returning & 2 More Are Joining!

'The Voice' Spring 2024 Judges Revealed - 2 Coaches Leaving, 3 Returning & 2 More Are Joining!

The Voice is in full swing, but there’s a major swivel chair shake-up coming next year!

The long-running singing reality TV competition series revealed that Season 25 will debut in Spring of 2024 on NBC, and will feature a very different lineup of coaches.

There are some big changes happening with the panel of coaches, including new faces and the first-ever double chair.

Find out who is leaving, who is returning, and who is being added for the first time for Season 25…

Photos: NBC
Getty Images