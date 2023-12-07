Top Stories
Adele Teases the Movie &amp; Broadway Role She'd Consider Doing, Talks Partner Rich Paul, Which Pop Star Made Her Nervous &amp; More

Adele Teases the Movie & Broadway Role She'd Consider Doing, Talks Partner Rich Paul, Which Pop Star Made Her Nervous & More

Derek Hough's Wife Hayley Erbert Undergoes Emergency Brain Surgery - Read His Statement

Derek Hough's Wife Hayley Erbert Undergoes Emergency Brain Surgery - Read His Statement

1 Star Is Exiting 'Selling Sunset' Season 8 So Far

1 Star Is Exiting 'Selling Sunset' Season 8 So Far

Every Star Who Came Out as Pansexual Over the Years

Every Star Who Came Out as Pansexual Over the Years

Thu, 07 December 2023 at 1:09 pm

Oprah Winfrey Is Asked About Her Physique at 'Color Purple' Premiere

Oprah Winfrey Is Asked About Her Physique at 'Color Purple' Premiere

Oprah Winfrey steps out looking amazing at the world premiere of The Color Purple on Wednesday evening (December 6) in Los Angeles.

While at the event, she met up with director Steven Spielberg. Both Oprah and Steven are acting as producers of the film, set to be released on December 25, 2023. Steven directed the 1985 version of the film, which Oprah starred in. Oprah portrayed Sofia, and was nominated for an Oscar.

She also posed with director Blitz Bazawule, Tyler Perry, and the full cast at the premiere.

While on the purple carpet, ET mentioned Oprah‘s physique.

“What’s going on? Because if this is WeightWatchers, please, sign me up tonight!” she was asked.

“It’s not one thing, it’s everything,” Oprah said. “I intend to keep it that way.”

“I was on that treadmill today,” she shared.

FYI: Oprah is wearing Dolce & Gabbana.
Just Jared on Facebook
oprah winfrey the color purple premiere 01
oprah winfrey the color purple premiere 02
oprah winfrey the color purple premiere 03
oprah winfrey the color purple premiere 04
oprah winfrey the color purple premiere 05
oprah winfrey the color purple premiere 06
oprah winfrey the color purple premiere 07
oprah winfrey the color purple premiere 08
oprah winfrey the color purple premiere 09
oprah winfrey the color purple premiere 10
oprah winfrey the color purple premiere 11

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Tyler Perry

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images