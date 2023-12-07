Oprah Winfrey Is Asked About Her Physique at 'Color Purple' Premiere

Oprah Winfrey steps out looking amazing at the world premiere of The Color Purple on Wednesday evening (December 6) in Los Angeles.

While at the event, she met up with director Steven Spielberg. Both Oprah and Steven are acting as producers of the film, set to be released on December 25, 2023. Steven directed the 1985 version of the film, which Oprah starred in. Oprah portrayed Sofia, and was nominated for an Oscar.

She also posed with director Blitz Bazawule, Tyler Perry, and the full cast at the premiere.

While on the purple carpet, ET mentioned Oprah‘s physique.

“What’s going on? Because if this is WeightWatchers, please, sign me up tonight!” she was asked.

“It’s not one thing, it’s everything,” Oprah said. “I intend to keep it that way.”

“I was on that treadmill today,” she shared.

FYI: Oprah is wearing Dolce & Gabbana.