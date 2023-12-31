Details Emerge About Rihanna & Kyle Richards' Aspen Run-In, Including the Gift Rihanna Left With

Some of Rihanna‘s biggest Real Housewives dreams came true when she met up with Kyle Richards during a shopping trip in Aspen, Colorado earlier this week. Now details are emerging about their time together.

The 35-year-old “Diamonds” diva was shopping with her partner A$AP Rocky and their children at the Kemo Sabe store on Thursday (December 28) when she ran into the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and her family, including estranged husband Mauricio Umansky and daughters Alexia, Sophia and Farrah.

After the meeting took place, a source opened up about how it all came to be, what went down and the gift that Rihanna left with.

Read more about Rihanna and Kyle Richards’ run-in…

An insider told TMZ that Rihanna was at the store because she’d seen Kyle shopping at it on the show. She and her family were checking things out in a private room when Kyle arrived.

Kyle reportedly requested to meet with Rihanna when she found out that they were both in the store. Her response? “F-ck yes!!!”

The source said that the families hung out for about an hour together, and we know that Rihanna posed for a cute pic with Kyle and her daughters.

The hitmaker is said to have stocked up on a variety of items while there. She also left with a gift from Kyle – a turquoise beaver hat that cost $895.

If you were unaware, Rihanna is a huge fan of Real Housewives. She’s even revealed the two franchise stars who she would like to emulate as a parent.