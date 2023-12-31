Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Relax Together During St. Barts Vacation

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are making the most of the week between Christmas and New Year’s Day! By that, we mean that they are enjoying some laidback time together on vacation.

The Hollywood couple has been spotted soaking up the sun during a trip to St. Barts after a busy holiday and the return to filming following the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Read more about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s sunny getaway…

Earlier this week, Us Weekly obtained photos of Jennifer looking very fierce in a white bikini while on the beach.

The hitmaker, 54, paired the swimwear with a trendy straw hat and had a blush towel wrapped around her waist. She was barefoot and had her headphones in.

Page Six also obtained photos of the singer and Ben cruising around in a Moke mobile.

Ben was dressed casually in a white button-up shirt and a pair of jeans, while Jennifer opted for a white dress with a plunging neckline and bright pink flowers on it. She finished off her look with sandals and white sunglasses. He went with white sneakers.

We hope that the stars are having a wonderful time together!

