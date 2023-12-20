Jennifer Lopez Reveals Impact the Press Had On Her Initial Relationship With Ben Affleck, What's Different Now

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck‘s love story is famous in Hollywood, especially after they rekindled their relationship in 2021 after calling off an engagement in the early aughts.

In a recent interview, the 54-year-old “Dance Again” icon opened up about she and Ben were impacted by the attention they received from the press, who dubbed them Bennifer and followed their every move.

She also revealed how things have changed for them after they got together again and made it down the aisle in 2022.

Speaking to Variety, Jennifer revealed that she and Ben “have PTSD” as a result of how they were covered by the press in the past.

Clearly, they are at a healthier point in their lives now. In fact, they’re doing so well that the hitmaker is set to provide so much more insight into their relationship with her new album This Is Me… Now and its accompanying film, which was co-written by Ben.

“We’re older now. We’re wiser. We also know what’s important, what’s really important in life, and it’s not so much what other people think. It’s about being true to who you are,” Jennifer told the outlet.

She also hinted that the project might not have gotten universal support from her team.

“As artists, we have to follow our heart and this is me following my heart and doing something that maybe everybody didn’t think was the best idea, but I had to do it,” Jennifer revealed.

