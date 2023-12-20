Timothée Chalamet Talks About His Night At Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Concert With Kylie Jenner

Timothée Chalamet is opening up about his experience attending a Beyoncé concert with Kylie Jenner!

The 27-year-old Wonka star and the 26-year-old beauty mogul are rumored to have started dating in January 2023.

They made their first public appearance as a couple at Beyoncé‘s September 4 Renaissance Tour show in Los Angeles. Kylie and Timothée packed on lots of PDA at the concert.

During an interview with MTV, the actor shared details about the special evening.

When he was asked about his best concert experience of 2023, Timothée couldn’t remember if he’d even gone to any at first. The interviewer was quick to playfully point out, “You went to Beyoncé. That is documented.”

Timothée grinned and replied, “Oh, yes, yes, yes, yes. That was great.” He noted, “Hard to be present.”

He learned a lot about his level of fandom at the show. “That Beyoncé show, I was actually surprised,” the actor said. “I’m not like Bey Hive level, but I thought I knew way more. But I guess I know some of the more basic hits.”

Timothée explained that she didn’t perform “Halo” or “Single Ladies.”

“I do love ‘Halo,’ though,” he said. “‘Halo’ is a great moody, 12-year-old, head-against-the-bus song.”

Timothée recently addressed his scrapped Barbie cameo and talked about the possible character he would’ve played.

Watch Timothée Chalamet’s full interview here!

